15,436 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 746,900 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $630.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

