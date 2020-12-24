15,760 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $157,000.

NYSE BYM opened at $14.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

