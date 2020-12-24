18,800 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

