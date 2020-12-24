19,355 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. CL King upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.