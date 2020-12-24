1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.31. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,989.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 808,724 shares of company stock worth $26,185,554.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,831,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

