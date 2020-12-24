$222.47 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $222.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.10 million and the lowest is $218.83 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $260.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $830.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $858.97 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $871.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,131,000 after buying an additional 412,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after buying an additional 225,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,295,000 after buying an additional 742,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 471,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. 3,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,510. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

