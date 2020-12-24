2key.network (2KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $997,835.75

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 42% higher against the dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $997,835.75 and $191,956.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00339361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,781,876 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.