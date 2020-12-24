2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 2U were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in 2U by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in 2U by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 2U by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 2U by 12.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.