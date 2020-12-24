38,079 Shares in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.