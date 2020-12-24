3,996 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $88.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

