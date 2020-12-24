$428.93 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report sales of $428.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the lowest is $424.36 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $446.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

