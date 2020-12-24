48,655 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Microelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Microelectronics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.83. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

