48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH) Shares Down 7.1%

48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 475,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 362,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH)

48North Cannabis Corp. operates as a cannabis company in the health and wellness market in Canada. The company offers bath salts, intimacy oils, flowers, pre-rolls, body cream and oil, vapes, pressed hash, and accessories under 48North, Apothecanna, First Harvest, Avitas, F8, Trail Mix, and Latitude brands.

