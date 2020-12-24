$609.83 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $609.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.10 million and the highest is $613.56 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $602.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

