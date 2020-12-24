$78.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $78.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $311.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CECE shares. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 842.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 108,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 165,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

