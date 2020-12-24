908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Director E Kevin Hrusovsky Buys 50,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MASS opened at $61.79 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

