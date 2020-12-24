A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.05

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $461.05 and traded as high as $521.00. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at $521.00, with a volume of 128,911 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

Get A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 506.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 461.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.02 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86.

About A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.