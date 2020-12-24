AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 29,098 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AAR by 100.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AAR by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

