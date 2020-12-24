Aavegotchi Price Tops $0.62 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002630 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00335063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 26,293,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,293,082 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

