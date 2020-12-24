Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $126,104.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00330242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

