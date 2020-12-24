ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of ACCO Brands worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $801.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.