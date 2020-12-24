Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

ACCD stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,449,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

