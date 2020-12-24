ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 178,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 221,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

