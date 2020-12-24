AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.85

AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $235.85 and traded as low as $219.00. AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 4,523 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80. The firm has a market cap of £56.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.85.

In related news, insider Philip John Race purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,488 ($16,315.65).

AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

