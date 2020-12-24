Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Down 1.4%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 3,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

