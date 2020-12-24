ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.65 Million

Analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report sales of $127.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.30 million and the lowest is $127.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $115.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $504.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $504.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $559.60 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,592. The firm has a market cap of $716.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

