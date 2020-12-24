AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $55.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised AerCap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of AER opened at $42.72 on Monday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

