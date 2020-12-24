Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $21.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.76 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. 2,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $666.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

