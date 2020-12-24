Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,496. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 15.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

