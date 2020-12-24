Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $32.99 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Aion has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.11 or 0.99817805 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,319.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00405101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00574522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00151189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

