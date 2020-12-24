Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $102.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,329.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,755 shares of company stock worth $16,155,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

