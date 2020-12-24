Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) & Vistra (NYSE:VST) Financial Survey

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vistra pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vistra has a consensus target price of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 54.69%. Given Vistra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vistra $11.81 billion 0.77 $928.00 million $2.07 8.92

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57%

Summary

Vistra beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

