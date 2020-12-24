Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,531.85

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $142,531.85 and $10.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00137784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00672592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00375412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00098549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00061015 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

