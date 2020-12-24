Alias (ALIAS) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 585.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Alias has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $23,524.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alias has traded 471.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001907 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010827 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009561 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io.

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

