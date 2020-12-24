Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 13,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,594. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.20. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

