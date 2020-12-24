AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.68. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 180,378 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

