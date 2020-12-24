AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.72

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 597594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

