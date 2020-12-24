Alpha Quark Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008547 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00674623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00151503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095124 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,945 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

