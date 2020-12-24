Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 225,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 246,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

The stock has a market cap of $379.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

