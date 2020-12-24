Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

