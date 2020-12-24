Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPS opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

