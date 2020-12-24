Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Amerant Bancorp worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTB. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $637.23 million, a P/E ratio of 252.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

