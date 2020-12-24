American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

