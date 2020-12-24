America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several research firms recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,863. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

