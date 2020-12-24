Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Amyris worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after buying an additional 1,319,780 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.