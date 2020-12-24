Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $9.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

AA opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,165,000.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

