Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 131.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

