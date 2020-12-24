Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.43. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

