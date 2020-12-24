Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

