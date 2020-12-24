Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.