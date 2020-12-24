Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Nokia reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

